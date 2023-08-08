SoftBank Group books surprise first-quarter loss

SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group (9984.T) reported a surprise loss of 477.6 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in April-June, its third straight quarter of losses.

The result was far worse than a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 75 billion yen profit drawn from four analysts and compares with a net loss of 3.16 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Its Vision Fund unit, however, booked an investment gain of 160 billion yen, back in the black after five consecutive quarters of losses.

($1 = 143.3100 yen)

Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

