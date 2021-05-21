Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FinanceSoftBank says Son lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to leave board

SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Friday said Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's longtime lieutenant Ron Fisher and the CEO of chip designer Arm, Simon Segars, will step down from the Japanese conglomerate's board.

The $40 billion sale of Arm to U.S. chip firm Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) is awaiting regulatory approval.

SoftBank has nominated the chair of gaming firm Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd (3635.T), Keiko Erikawa, and the co-CEO of group internet business Z Holdings Corp (4689.T), Kentaro Kawabe, to join the board.

