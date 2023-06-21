SoftBank to shift its stance to 'offence mode', says CEO Son

A journalist raises her hand to ask a question to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group (9984.T) CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that his tech investing conglomerate plans to shift its stance to "offence mode".

"The time has come to shift to offence mode," Son told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting.

The group has moved to a defensive stance, cutting back its investing activity and moving to bolster its finances, as it books heavy losses at its Vision Fund investing arm.

