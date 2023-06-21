SoftBank to shift its stance to 'offence mode', says CEO Son

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group (9984.T) CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that his tech investing conglomerate plans to shift its stance to "offence mode".

"The time has come to shift to offence mode," Son told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting.

The group has moved to a defensive stance, cutting back its investing activity and moving to bolster its finances, as it books heavy losses at its Vision Fund investing arm.

Reporting by Sam Nussey and Anton Bridge; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman















