Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

FinanceSolutions 30 CEO repeats disagreeing with EY not signing off its accounts

Reuters
1 minute read

Technology services company Solutions 30 (S30.PA), whose shares have plummeted over the last two days since they resumed trading, strongly disagrees with accountants EY, who refuses to sign off 2020 results, its CEO said on Wednesday.

"We are fighting for the fair value of our company to be recognised (...) we are in a deep disagreement with EY", Gianbeppi Fortis told BFM Business.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · May 25, 2021 · 9:04 PM UTCExclusive: BlackRock backs 3 director nominees challenging Exxon board -sources

BlackRock, Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) second largest shareholder, is backing several of upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1's candidates to join the company's board, in a blow to the energy giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

FinanceWall Street bank CEOs to tout COVID relief push, diversity efforts before Congress
FinanceAfter M&A boom via Zoom, dealmakers hit the road as COVID-19 subsides
FinanceCredit Suisse recovers more assets in suspended Greensill-linked funds
FinanceAnalysis: U.S. companies snub SPACs amid concerns they cannot deliver