South Korea ordered to pay Lone Star $216.5 mln in dispute over bank sale

A man walks past the main office of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) in Seoul January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - An international tribunal has ordered the South Korean government to pay Lone Star Funds $216.5 million plus interest in a long-running dispute over the U.S. private equity firm's sale of Korea Exchange Bank.

The damages awarded by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, however, represents just 4.6% of $4.68 billion Lone Star had sought in compensation, South Korea's Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added it was analysing the verdict and considering its next steps.

Lone Star filed the complaint in November 2012. It had sought compensation for what it said was a long-delayed review process for the sale and unfair taxation, according to local media.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach a Lone Star representative for comment.

Korea Exchange Bank has since been merged into Hana Bank.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

