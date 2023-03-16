S&P Global Ratings: no direct threat to Latam financial system from SVB, Credit Suisse















LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week and the turmoil around Credit Suisse do not pose a direct threat to Latin America's financial system, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

"The direct impact of any particular institution, I don't think is the main risk here," Joydeep Mukherji, managing director & sector lead, Sovereign Ratings Americas, said during a media briefing.

However, the fallout of the recent events would likely be felt through its impact on market confidence and knock-on effect on monetary policy and interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks, Mukherji added.

"It makes a big difference to the region, whether U.S. interest rates go up dramatically, or they don't go up - so I think that's the larger impact."

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario











