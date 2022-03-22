S&P suspends all services to sanctioned customers in Russia and Belarus

The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global has suspended services of all products to customers in Russia and Belarus who are subject to sanctions, the credit rating agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

S&P Global said that in light of the recent sanctions it was "suspending the provision of all of our products and services to Restricted Clients effective immediately, including the provision of access to data feeds, services, products or applications and any support or training in connection therewith."

"We therefore ask that all of our distributors, resellers and channel partners suspend the delivery/provision of any S&P Global Market Intelligence products and services to Restricted Clients."

The rating agency had announced the suspension of its commercial operations in Russia on March 9.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis

