Spain's Santander Q2 net profit rises 14% compared to same quarter in 2022

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) on Wednesday said its net profit in the second quarter rose 14% compared to same quarter of 2022 thanks to higher lending income in Europe, mainly in Spain.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked a net profit of 2.67 billion euros ($2.95 billion), up from 2.35 billion euros in the same quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Santander to post a net profit of 2.54 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9054 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.