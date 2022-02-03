Spanish lender Unicaja Q4 profitability squeezed by lending income

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lower lending income along with the impact of one-off charges were responsible for a loss of 18 million euros ($20.33 million) at Spanish lender Unicaja (UNI.MC) in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Thursday.

In a defensive deal closed at the end of July to protect itself from the pressure of ultra low interest rates and the impact from the pandemic, Unicaja bought rival Liberbank to create Spain's fifth-largest bank in terms of assets. .

The net profit figure did not include extraordinary items related to the merger. In the same quarter of 2020, Unicaja reported a loss of 17 million euros when combining Liberbank's business on a pro forma basis.

Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 17.8% year-on-year to 235 million euros in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected it at 240 million euros.

For the whole 2021, and taking into account a badwill gain - a paper profit that occurs when an asset is bought below its book value - of around 1.3 billion euros in the third quarter and restructuring costs of 368 million euros, Unicaja reported a net profit of 1.1 billion euros.

Excluding extraordinary costs related to the merger, net profit on a pro forma basis rose 47% to 137 million euros in 2021 partly lifted by an increase in fees. read more

($1 = 0.8855 euros)

