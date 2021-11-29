Speculators' net long U.S. dollar bets hit highest since mid-October -CFTC, Reuters data

A U.S. 5 dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose to the highest level since mid-October, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $22.11 billion for the week ended Nov. 23, up from net longs of $18.30 billion in the previous week. U.S. dollar net long positioning rose for the first time in seven weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.