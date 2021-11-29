Finance
Speculators' net long U.S. dollar bets hit highest since mid-October -CFTC, Reuters data
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose to the highest level since mid-October, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
The value of the net long dollar position was $22.11 billion for the week ended Nov. 23, up from net longs of $18.30 billion in the previous week. U.S. dollar net long positioning rose for the first time in seven weeks.
Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler
