Skip to main content
Reuters home
Finance

Speculators' net long U.S. dollar bets hit highest since mid-October -CFTC, Reuters data

1 minute read

A U.S. 5 dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose to the highest level since mid-October, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $22.11 billion for the week ended Nov. 23, up from net longs of $18.30 billion in the previous week. U.S. dollar net long positioning rose for the first time in seven weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters