Sri Lanka plans laws, fast-track measures to attract foreign exchange
COLOMBO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will introduce new laws to attract investments while policies to develop exports, tourism and remittances will be fast-tracked in a bid to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told parliament on Tuesday.
In a speech, Rajapaksa said a debilitating shortage of forex was inevitable unless expenditure was managed well.
The country is due to repay $4.5 billion in debt this year, with official reserves standing at a meagre $3.1 billion at the end of December.
