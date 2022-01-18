Sri Lanka plans laws, fast-track measures to attract foreign exchange

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

COLOMBO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will introduce new laws to attract investments while policies to develop exports, tourism and remittances will be fast-tracked in a bid to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told parliament on Tuesday.

In a speech, Rajapaksa said a debilitating shortage of forex was inevitable unless expenditure was managed well.

The country is due to repay $4.5 billion in debt this year, with official reserves standing at a meagre $3.1 billion at the end of December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.