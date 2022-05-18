StanChart Kenya Q1 2022 pretax profit up 16%

A man walks past a logo of the Standard Chartered Kenya bank in their main office in Nairobi, Kenya September 29, 2017. Picture taken September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya (SCBK.NR) posted a 16% rise in pretax profit to 3.93 billion shillings ($33.81 million)in the first quarter of this year, helped by rising interest income and a drop in loan impairments.

The lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L), said in a statement late on Tuesday its net interest income rose 7% to 4.92 billion shillings, while loan impairments fell 121% to 86 million shillings.

($1 = 116.2500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

