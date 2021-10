BOSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Starboard Value has taken a new position in Colfax Corp (CFX.N) and its founder, Jeffrey Smith, called the company undervalued.

"The company is undervalued and it is at an inflection point," Smith said at the 13D Monitor 2021 Active-Passive Investor Summit.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.