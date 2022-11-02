Sun Life profit beats estimates with strong insurance growth in U.S., Asia

The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday beat analysts estimates for its third-quarter core profit, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.

Underlying profit rose 5% from a year ago to C$949 million ($692.1 million) or C$1.62 per share in the three months ending Sept 30 versus consensus estimates to C$1.47.

($1 = 1.3711 Canadian dollars)

