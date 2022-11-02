Sun Life profit beats estimates with strong insurance growth in U.S., Asia















TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday beat analysts estimates for its third-quarter core profit, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.

Underlying profit rose 5% from a year ago to C$949 million ($692.1 million) or C$1.62 per share in the three months ending Sept 30 versus consensus estimates to C$1.47.

($1 = 1.3711 Canadian dollars)

