Sun Life quarterly profit beats estimates on business, assets growth

The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Canada's second-largest life insurer, on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly core profit, which rose on business and asset growth in its funds management business.

Underlying profit increased to C$883 million ($704.37 million), or C$1.50 a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$739 million, or C$1.26, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.47.

($1 = 1.2536 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Richard Chang

