Swedbank net profit rises in Q2
STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) reported a rise in net earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday as higher costs somewhat offset a boost from rising income from mortgages on the back of higher interest rates.
Swedbank's second-quarter net profit for the period rose to 4.71 billion Swedish crowns ($452.80 million) from 4.62 billion a year-ago.
($1 = 10.4020 Swedish crowns)
Reporting by Niklas Pollard
