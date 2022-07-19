Swedbank net profit rises in Q2

The Swedbank logo is pictured on its branch in Riga October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) reported a rise in net earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday as higher costs somewhat offset a boost from rising income from mortgages on the back of higher interest rates.

Swedbank's second-quarter net profit for the period rose to 4.71 billion Swedish crowns ($452.80 million) from 4.62 billion a year-ago.

($1 = 10.4020 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Niklas Pollard

