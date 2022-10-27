Swedbank Q3 operating profit tops forecast















STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) on Thursday reported better-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter on the back of strong income from mortgages.

Swedbank said in a statement its quarterly operating profit rose to 8.70 billion Swedish crowns ($801 million) from a year-ago 7.03 billion, beating the 7.19 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 10.8585 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Terje Solsvik











