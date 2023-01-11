Sweden's central bank to report $7.7 bln loss for 2022















STOCKHOLM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank expects to report a loss of 81 billion Swedish crowns ($7.72 billion) for 2022 due primarily to higher market interest rates, it said on Wednesday.

"The unrealised loss is mainly due to globally rising market interest rates, which has reduced the market value of the Riksbank's assets," it said in a statement.

It said the result would include a reversal of previous financial risk provisions.

"The decision to reverse 5 billion crowns, from previous risk provisions, improves the preliminary reported result for the 2022 financial year," it said.

($1 = 10.4959 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.