Sweden's Klarna to lay off 10% of staff, Dagens Industri reports

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish payments company Klarna will lay off about 10% of its 7,000 employees, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Monday, as the fast-growing firm looks to balance its books ahead of a new financing round.

The news was delivered to employees through a recorded message on Monday. The company, which offers a buy now, pay later service, made operating losses of 6.58 billion Swedish crowns ($689 million) in 2021. read more

Klarna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tech startup is looking to raise up to 10 billion crowns in a new financing round, Dagens Industri says.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander Editing by David Goodman

