Swedish cbank will act forcefully on inflation, Governor Ingves says

STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Inflation is "way too high" in Sweden and the central bank will act forcefully to bring it back down to the 2% target, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.

"Given that we are so far off the mark, you have to do what you have to do," Ingves said during a presentation.

"We are beyond small steps."

The Riksbank has hiked twice this year, most recently by a half percentage point and is widely expected to hike again on September 20 and at the next meeting in November. read more

