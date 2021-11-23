Swedish FSA says financial firms taking on high levels of risk

STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The level of risk taken on by financial firms in Sweden is high and the commercial real estate sector is vulnerable to new shocks, the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a regular report on financial stability.

"It is high time to rebuild our resilience so we can resist the next crisis," FSA head Erik Thedeen said in a statement.

"The level or risk taken on in the financial markets continues to be high and we see that commercial real estate companies have become more vulnerable."

