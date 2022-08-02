Swiss financial watchdog extends protection measures at Sberbank to Sep. 1

A view shows the logo of Sber (Sberbank) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss financial market supervisory authority FINMA is extending the duration of its protection measures at Sberbank Switzerland AG to Sept. 1 due to heightened international sanctions, it said on Tuesday.

In March, FINMA had announced it was taking measures to protect the bank's creditors, including wide-ranging ban on payments and transactions. The measures were partially lifted for a short time in July to allow the bank to settle claims of non-sanctioned creditors but are now back to being extended.

"The investigating agent appointed by FINMA will continue to perform their duties," said the authority in a statement.

