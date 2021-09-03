Swiss group SIX to buy out Clearstream stake in REGIS-TR trade repository

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Swiss financial infrastructure group SIX will acquire a 50% stake in European trade repository REGIS-TR from joint venture partner Clearstream, SIX said in a statement on Friday, giving no financial terms for the deal.

"The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The acquisition allows for a full consolidation and integration of the REGIS-TR business within SIX," it said.

The joint venture between BME's Iberclear and Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Clearstream was founded in 2010 and processed more than 3.2 billion trade messages in 2020, SIX said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Douglas Busvine

