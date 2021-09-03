Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Swiss group SIX to buy out Clearstream stake in REGIS-TR trade repository

1 minute read

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Swiss financial infrastructure group SIX will acquire a 50% stake in European trade repository REGIS-TR from joint venture partner Clearstream, SIX said in a statement on Friday, giving no financial terms for the deal.

"The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The acquisition allows for a full consolidation and integration of the REGIS-TR business within SIX," it said.

The joint venture between BME's Iberclear and Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Clearstream was founded in 2010 and processed more than 3.2 billion trade messages in 2020, SIX said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · September 2, 2021 · 11:10 AM UTC

France fines U.S. bank JP Morgan $29.6 mln in tax fraud settlement

U.S. bank JP Morgan has agreed to a 25 million euros ($29.6 million) fine in a settlement of a tax fraud case, French financial prosecutors' office said on Thursday.

Finance
EU ruling on euro clearing to take months, financial chief says
Finance
Analysis: A City divided? London tackles Brexit with twin-track finance
Finance
Western Union, MoneyGram resume services to Afghanistan
Finance
Swiss group SIX to buy out Clearstream stake in REGIS-TR trade repository

Swiss financial infrastructure group SIX will acquire a 50% stake in European trade repository REGIS-TR from joint venture partner Clearstream, SIX said in a statement on Friday, giving no financial terms for the deal.