Bern, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has welcomed Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) new strategy with Chairman Thomas Jordan saying the overhaul reduced risks for the Swiss financial system.

The successful execution of the embattled lender's capital raising was also an "important milestone," Jordan told reporters after the central bank's latest interest rates decision.

Reporting by John Revill, editing by Mike Shields











