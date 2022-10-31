Swiss National Bank posts loss of $142.6 billion in first nine months of 2022















ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNBN.S) lost 142.2 billion Swiss francs ($142.60 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, it said on Monday, as rising interest rates and the stronger Swiss franc slashed the value of the central bank's foreign investments.

The loss - the largest in the SNB's 115-year history - was slightly more than the annual economic output of Morocco ($132 billion).

The SNB made a loss of 141 billion francs from its foreign-currency positions as the bonds and stocks bought during its campaign to stem the appreciation of the safe-haven franc slid in value.

($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray











