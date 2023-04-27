Swiss National Bank reports Q1 profit of 26.9 billion francs















ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank made a profit of 26.9 billion Swiss francs ($30.20 billion) during the first quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, as the value of its gold and foreign currency investments increased at the start of the year.

The bank made a profit of 24.2 billion francs from its foreign currency positions and 4.3 billion francs from an increase in the value of the gold it holds.

($1 = 0.8907 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More











