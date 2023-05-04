Swiss Re swings to bigger-than-expected net profit in quarter

The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich
The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re (SRENH.S) said on Thursday that it swung to a net profit in the first quarter that was bigger than analysts had expected and was helped by higher prices and improved investment results.

The period marks a recovery from a year earlier, which was damped by losses related to the war in Ukraine, jittery markets and the lingering pandemic.

Net profit of $643 million in the period compares with a loss of $248 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $606 million, according to a consensus forecast.

"The first-quarter results demonstrate the resilience of all our main businesses," said Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler.

Reinsurance renewals for the property and casualty division saw a 19% increase in prices, while the company's return on investments was 2.8%, up from 0.7% a year earlier.

Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next