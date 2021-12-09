Swiss watchdog reviews Credit Suisse chairman's quarantine violation
ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss financial supervisor FINMA is in touch with Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) about a coronavirus quarantine violation by its chairman, the watchdog said on Thursday.
"We are in contact with the bank regarding the matter," a spokesperson said in response to an enquiry, declining further comment.
Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio broke COVID-19 rules during a recent visit to Switzerland by leaving the country during a 10-day quarantine period, Switzerland's second-largest bank had said on Wednesday. read more
The bank said it "regretfully acknowledged" the breach, which occurred when Horta-Osorio entered the country on Nov. 28 during a time when 10-day quarantine rules applied, but exited the country three days later.
The incident is embarrassing for Horta-Osorio, who has made compliance and risk management a top priority after a series of expensive bungles at the group.
"I unintentionally violated Swiss quarantine rules by leaving the country prematurely on December 1. I sincerely regret this mistake. I apologize and will ensure that this does not happen again," he had said in an statement.
