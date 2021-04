The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Citigroup (C.N) has appointed Tasnim Ghiawadwala as head of its Commercial Bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

A spokesman for Citi confirmed the contents of the memo.

Ghiawadwala joins from Barclays where she was head of its corporate bank in Britain since 2018. Citi is expanding its commercial bank in Europe, Reuters reported last year.

