TCS, owner of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, reports net profit fall

The logo of Tinkoff Bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Summary

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding (TCSq.L), which owns Russian online bank Tinkoff, on Wednesday said net profit decreased substantially in the first half of this year to a five-year low, hit by higher funding costs and conservative provisioning.

In early March, days after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, the Bank of Russia said Russian banks should not publish certain financial statements, seeking to limit risks to credit associations associated with the imposition of Western sanctions.

"In H1, net profit decreased substantially year on year, implying single-digit return on equity," TCS said in a results filing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Return on equity for the same period of last year stood at 44.7%.

TCS said Tinkoff's customer numbers rose to 24.3 million, nearly 8 million more than a year ago, which it said supported double-digit growth in quarterly revenue year on year.

The bank said interest income increased by 31% year on year to 52.2 billion roubles ($872.91 million), but its net interest margin experienced a single-digit decline in percentage point terms.

The lender has not been directly targeted with sanctions, but major Russian banks have been cut off from SWIFT, the messaging system underpinning global financial transactions. Tinkoff has flagged issues with conducting SWIFT transactions. read more

Tinkoff, like many Russian businesses, has endured a turbulent six months. The group ringfenced its Russian business in April, transferring shareholder's authority over Tinkoff Bank to its Russian management team.

Weeks later, TCS founder Oleg Tinkov sold his 35% stake to a company controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin soon after criticising Moscow's actions in Ukraine. read more

($1 = 59.8000 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.