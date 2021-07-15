Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

TD says U.S. banking operations hit by 'unexpected technical issue'

1 minute read

A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is having an unexpected technical issue in its U.S. operations affecting both customers and employees, the Canadian lender said on Twitter on Thursday.

In response to customer complaints that they were unable to access their accounts online or on the bank's app, the bank's U.S. Twitter account acknowledged the issues and said its team was "working diligently to have things up and running" as soon as possible.

Customers earlier also complained about delays to direct deposits, but the bank tweeted that issue had been fixed.

A TD spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 3:03 PM UTCIndia's ban on Mastercard to hit banks' card operations, income -sources

India's decision to ban Mastercard Inc (MA.N) for non-compliance with data storage rules has unsettled the country's financial sector as it will disrupt banks' card offerings and hit revenues, payments and banking industry executives told Reuters.

FinanceUniCredit CEO Orcel steps up management shakeup
FinanceUK's Revolut rockets to $33 bln valuation after Softbank-backed fundraising
FinanceUK lenders expect record rise in access to unsecured loans
FinanceLehman Brothers trader to fintech billionaire: Revolut's Nikolay Storonsky