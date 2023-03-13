Factbox: Top five U.S. regional banks with most uninsured deposits















March 13 (Reuters) - The collapse of two major U.S. banks within days has put the spotlight on other mid-cap lenders' balance sheets, with a few of them rushing to calm investors' fears of a contagion in the broader financial system.

Here are the five regional lenders in the U.S. with the biggest chunk of uninsured deposits:

First Republic Bank (FRC.N) -

1. Uninsured deposits - $119.5 billion

2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 68%

3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $471 million

4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Plunged 33.5%

5. Recent events - Secured additional funds from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), says has over $70 billion of unused capital

Comerica Bank (CMA.N)

1. Uninsured deposits - $45.5 billion

2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 62%

3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $3.03 billion

4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Dropped 16.1%

Western Alliance Bank (WAL.N)

1. Uninsured deposits - $31.1 billion

2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 58%

3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $674.9 million

4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Dropped 16.1%

5. Recent events - Reaffirmed full-year deposit growth forecast of 13% to 17% after crisis at SVB

Zions Bank (ZION.O)

1. Uninsured deposits - $37.6 billion

2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 53%

3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $1.63 billion

4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Fell 20.3%

Synovus Bank (SNV.N)

1. Uninsured deposits - $25.1 billion

2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 51%

3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $1.6 billion

4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Down 17%

Source: Company filings, Refinitiv, FDIC data, analyst notes

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru











