Factbox: Top five U.S. regional banks with most uninsured deposits
March 13 (Reuters) - The collapse of two major U.S. banks within days has put the spotlight on other mid-cap lenders' balance sheets, with a few of them rushing to calm investors' fears of a contagion in the broader financial system.
Here are the five regional lenders in the U.S. with the biggest chunk of uninsured deposits:
First Republic Bank (FRC.N) -
1. Uninsured deposits - $119.5 billion
2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 68%
3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $471 million
4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Plunged 33.5%
5. Recent events - Secured additional funds from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), says has over $70 billion of unused capital
Comerica Bank (CMA.N)
1. Uninsured deposits - $45.5 billion
2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 62%
3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $3.03 billion
4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Dropped 16.1%
Western Alliance Bank (WAL.N)
1. Uninsured deposits - $31.1 billion
2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 58%
3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $674.9 million
4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Dropped 16.1%
5. Recent events - Reaffirmed full-year deposit growth forecast of 13% to 17% after crisis at SVB
Zions Bank (ZION.O)
1. Uninsured deposits - $37.6 billion
2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 53%
3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $1.63 billion
4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Fell 20.3%
Synovus Bank (SNV.N)
1. Uninsured deposits - $25.1 billion
2. Uninsured deposits as % of total deposits - 51%
3. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities as of Dec. 31 - $1.6 billion
4. Stock performance month-to-date as of Friday’s close - Down 17%
Source: Company filings, Refinitiv, FDIC data, analyst notes
