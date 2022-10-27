Top Russian lender Sberbank expands financial terminal capabilities

Summary

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia's dominant lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) on Thursday said it had expanded the capabilities of its SberCIB Terminal to add services previously provided by data providers that have suspended operations in Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

As Western businesses have left the market, Russian businesses have sought to pick up the pieces, finding ways to replace departing firms. London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG.L) data platform Refinitiv and rival Bloomberg suspended their services, including financial products.

Sberbank said its platform now included analytical and research materials, as well as daily trading overviews in commodities, funding and FX.

LSEG distributes news and commentary from Reuters as part of its products. Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the parent of Reuters News, holds a minority stake in the LSE after the exchange bought Refinitiv from it.

Sberbank's platform, previously known as Sberbank Markets, has been used by 5,000 corporate clients, Sberbank said.

