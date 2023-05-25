Toronto-Dominion Bank quarterly profit rises on personal and commercial banking growth















May 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) on Thursday reported a rise in quarterly profit, as the lender benefited from robust growth in its personal and commercial banking business.

Net income, excluding one-off items, was at C$3.75 billion ($2.80 billion), or C$1.94 per share, for the three months ended April 30, compared with C$3.71 billion or C$2.02 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











