Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Toshiba appoints CEO Tsunakawa as interim board chairman

1 minute read

Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa attends a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) board appointed CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa as interim board chairman on Friday after shareholders displeased with corporate governance at the Japanese conglomerate's ousted Chairman Osamu Nagayama.

Nagayama's dismissal comes after an independent investigation he opposed establishing this month accused Toshiba of colluding with Japan's trade ministry to pressure foreign shareholders to back management board nominations.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 10:44 AM UTCU.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA

BofA expects U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, against a rising perception of it being transitory, and said that only a financial market crash would prevent central banks from tightening policy in the next six months.

FinanceFearing predators, Credit Suisse seeks new look or even merger-sources
FinanceBank dividend cap could be lifted in coming months, ECB's De Cos says
FinanceBanks clear Fed stress test; paving way to boost buybacks, dividends
FinanceU.S. Supreme Court limits damages in TransUnion 'terrorist list' lawsuit