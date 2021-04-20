Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The logo of Toshiba Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Tuesday it has received another letter from CVC Capital Partners saying that the European private equity fund "would step aside to await" Toshiba's guidance regarding its offer to take the Japanese company private.

Toshiba said its board viewed CVC's initial offer, made a week ago, as lacking necessary information such as post-acquisition capital structure and management policies, and had decided it wasn't possible to evaluate the buyout proposal.

Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned over CVC's initial $20 billion buyout offer to take the firm private and retain management amid criticism by some in the company that the move was partly designed to shield Kurumatani from activist shareholders. read more

