TPG records $199 million earnings in first quarter since IPO

Jon Winkelried, CEO of private-equity firm TPG, celebrates his company's IPO outside the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 10 (Reuters) - TPG (TPG.O) said on Tuesday its after-tax distributable earnings rose to $199 million in the first quarter, up from $65 million a year earlier, adding that its private equity and impact investing businesses had delivered strong growth in asset sales.

TPG's result exceeded the average analyst estimate of $149 million calculated by financial data provider Refinitiv.

The performance was in line with Blackstone (BX.N), KKR (KKR.N) and Carlyle (CG.O), which all reported bumper profits despite soaring inflation, rising interest rates and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

"We weighted our exits towards full company sales instead of initial public offerings. That's because an IPO doesn't lock in the equity value for our fund investors," TPG Chief Financial Officer Jack Weingart said.

TPG said it generated $4.8 billion from cashing out its investments. That includes cybersecurity software provider McAfee, which TPG and Thoma Bravo sold to a consortium of investment firms in a $14 billion deal.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based firm also spent $4.4 billion on new acquisitions during the quarter.

"We're probably in the high end with respect to our ratio of monetizations to new investments," TPG Chief Executive Jon Winkelried told Reuters in an interview.

"Until recently, you heard about soaring valuations in the market and very high multiples. We felt we should be leaning into that in order to return capital to our limited partners at very attractive valuations."

Funds managed under TPG's private equity, healthcare and Asia business appreciated by 11%, while its real estate funds gained 6.2%. The private equity portfolios of Blackstone and Carlyle rose by 2.8% and 7%, respectively.

TPG said it ended the quarter with $120 billion of assets under management and $30.2 billion in unspent capital. TPG declared a divided of 44 cents per share, the first time it had announced a payout to investors since its IPO in January.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.