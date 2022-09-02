Trian UK investment fund to close

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - UK investment trust Trian Investors 1 (TI1.L) will wind up the company, it said on Friday, after a campaign for change at the firm by a group of activist investors.

The trust will compulsorily redeem at least 95% of each shareholder's stake by June 30, 2023, TI1 said in a statement.

Once the share redemption has been completed, the board will begin a wind-up process, with any residual net assets to be returned to shareholders in cash, it added.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by David Goodman

