Turkey imposes restrictions on lira loans to FX rich companies - watchdog/Anadolu
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, June 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish BDDK banking watchdog has imposed restrictions on extending lira loans to companies with high levels of forex assets in a step to strengthen financial stability, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.
Anadolu cited the BDDK as saying that if companies had more than 15 million lira ($908,000) worth of forex cash assets, and their forex cash assets exceed 10% of total assets or annual revenues, they will not be allowed to receive new lira loans.
The lira was 4% stronger at 16.69 against the dollar after Anadolu reported the move.
($1 = 16.5156 liras)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.