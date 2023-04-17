Turkey, Tunisia banks most at risk from tighter financing conditions - S&P Global
LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Tighter global financing conditions are putting pressure on emerging market banking systems, with those in Turkey and Tunisia most at risk, ratings agency S&P Global said in a report on Monday.
S&P said its base-case scenario was that Turkish banks would retain access to external funding, but with a moderate decline in rollover rates as long as the government contains balance-of-payment risks.
"We consider that Turkish banks are particularly vulnerable to negative market sentiment, increased risk aversion, reductions in global liquidity, and higher financing costs," S&P's analysts wrote in a note.
The country's banks also remain significantly exposed to the unwinding of economic imbalances built up in recent years, such as a surge in real estate prices and highly accommodative monetary policy amid hyperinflation
Lira weakness also weighs on the credit worthiness of Turkish firms, the agency added.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.