Turkey's Denizbank says it's unable to provide service in Russia's Mir system

The logo of Turkey's Denizbank is seen at the company's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Denizbank said on Monday it was not able to provide service in the Russian payments system Mir, becoming the second lender to suspend such business after a U.S. crackdown on those accused of helping Moscow skirt sanctions.

"We are currenly unable to provide service," a bank spokesperson said when asked about Mir.

Earlier on Monday, Isbank said it suspended use of the payments system as it evaluated the U.S. Treasury's announcement last week of sanctions on the head of the Russian entity runnig Mir.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.