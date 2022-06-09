Turkish banking watchdog sets maximum maturities for consumer loans
ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish BDDK banking watchdog said on Thursday it had decided to set a maximum 24-month maturity for consumer loans between 50,000 and 100,000 lira and a maximum 12-month maturity for consumer loans over 100,000 lira ($5,814).
It said in a statement that among other steps it will direct loans towards productive areas such as investment and exports. Earlier the treasury said a series of new economic steps would be announced from Thursday evening.
($1 = 17.1987 liras)
