Turkish banks should boost sectors promoting long-term economic growth -watchdog

Skyscrapers are seen in the business and financial district of Levent, which comprises of leading Turkish banks' and companies' headquarters, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Istanbul, Turkey September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's banking sector needs to prioritize sectors that will have a long term contribution to the economy, the country's banking watchdog Chairman Mehmet Ali Akben said on Monday.

In a speech at a banks association meeting, Akben also said he believed banks will increase credit operations that are in line with government policies that aim to stabilise the lira currency and cool inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Can Sezer; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.