Turkish banks should boost sectors promoting long-term economic growth -watchdog
ISTANBUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's banking sector needs to prioritize sectors that will have a long term contribution to the economy, the country's banking watchdog Chairman Mehmet Ali Akben said on Monday.
In a speech at a banks association meeting, Akben also said he believed banks will increase credit operations that are in line with government policies that aim to stabilise the lira currency and cool inflation.
