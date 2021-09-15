Skip to main content

Finance

Turkish cenbank forms platform to research benefit of digital currency

1 minute read

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday that it has formed the Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform to expand its research into the potential benefits of a digital currency.

The bank said it signed separate memorandums of understanding with Turkey's HAVELSAN, ASELSAN and TUBITAK-BILGEM for the platform, which will carry out the research, development and testing processes.

It said no final decision has been made about a digital Turkish lira currency and that the results of the first phase of the pilot study will be announced in 2022.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 12:06 PM UTC

China Evergrande's liquidity crisis deepens, report flags interest payment miss

China's major banks have been notified by the housing authority that Evergrande Group (3333.HK) won't be able to pay loan interest due Sept. 20, Bloomberg reported, underlining the broadening impact of the property developer's liquidity crisis.

Finance
U.S. SEC will publish GameStop post-mortem 'shortly,' Gensler says
Finance
Global debt is fast approaching record $300 trillion - IIF
Finance
U.S. SEC chair wants private fund fee disclosures, bond market transparency -testimony
Finance
Evergrande's debt woes pose risks to China's property sector - Goldman