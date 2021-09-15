Turkish cenbank forms platform to research benefit of digital currency

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday that it has formed the Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform to expand its research into the potential benefits of a digital currency.

The bank said it signed separate memorandums of understanding with Turkey's HAVELSAN, ASELSAN and TUBITAK-BILGEM for the platform, which will carry out the research, development and testing processes.

It said no final decision has been made about a digital Turkish lira currency and that the results of the first phase of the pilot study will be announced in 2022.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.