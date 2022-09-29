Turkish central bank to continue strengthening monetary transmission effectiveness















ISTANBUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank said on Thursday that will continue to further strengthen the tools supporting the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism.

It said this in the minutes of its monetary policy committee meeting last week, when it shocked markets by cutting its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 12%.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun











