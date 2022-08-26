Two Chinese banks get provisional OK to enter bankruptcy proceedings

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator has agreed in principal to allow two rural banks in Liaoning Province to enter bankruptcy proceedings, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The two banks are Liaoyang Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd and Liaoning Taizihe Village Bank Co., Ltd, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.