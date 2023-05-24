UAE cabinet approves Emirates Investment Authority restructuring, appoints head















DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of Emirates Investment Authority with UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed al Nahyan as its head, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister and UAE's vice president as well, said on Twitter.

