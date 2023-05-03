UAE central bank raises base rate on overnight deposit facility by 25 basis points















CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - The central bank of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said it would raise the base rate on its Overnight Deposit Facility by 25 basis points to 5.15%, from 4.90%, effective Thursday.

The decision followed the US Federal Reserve's move earlier to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Muhammad Al Gebaly











