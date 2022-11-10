UBS CEO says bank is focused on organic growth

German officials have searched a large bank in Munich and Frankfurt, Germany, November 8, 2022, in an investigation into suspected money-laundering by a Russian oligarch, a spokesperson for the prosecutors said on Tuesday. Swiss bank UBS confirmed that its branches were the subject of the searches and that it was cooperating with authorities. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) is focused on organic growth, Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said on Thursday, although the Swiss bank would consider acquisitions if it needs to expand its capabilities.

The banking industry is facing a war for talent in the tech area, Hamers told an event in Zurich, although UBS was committed to training its own staff from the ground up to provide the necessary expertise.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by John Revill

