UBS CFO sees potential for higher dividend next year

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) will continue to have a progressive dividend and share buyback policy next year, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Youngwood said on Tuesday, despite the Swiss bank's expecting a slowdown in the global economy.

"We continue to believe where we are with excess capital...we will continue to have a progressive dividend and share repurchases next year," Youngwood told the Barclays Financial Services Conference.

Earlier on Tuesday UBS said its plans to increase its dividend by 10% and expects 2022 share repurchases to exceed its $5 billion goal, boosting payouts from its strong balance sheet after scrapping a $1.4 billion deal to buy automated wealth management provider Wealthfront. read more

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

